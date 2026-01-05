Phillies News: Philadelphia announces new addition from the AL East that could help bringing Bo Bichette

The Philadelphia Phillies fanbase is brimming with anticipation about the roster additions for the upcoming season. The team displayed a markedly different performance in the regular season compared to their postseason appearance, where they were eliminated by the reigning champions.

Beyond player acquisitions, the Phillies made headlines with a significant coaching addition from the Toronto Blue Jays. Don Mattingly has officially joined the Phillies as their new bench coach, and could be helpful in bringing Bo Bichette.

The Phillies aim to elevate their performance next season and rebound effectively. The organization is aware of their potential to make a significant impact in 2026, bolstered by the recent offseason acquisitions.

Mattingly’s addition is expected to enhance bench management, drawing from his impactful tenure with the Blue Jays, particularly during their successful World Series run last season.

Mattingly could influence Bichette’s decision

As one free agent player has been linked to the Phillies, Mattingly might play a pivotal role in securing the deal, given his strong connection with Bo Bichette, as reported by New York Post‘s Jon Heyman.

“He is also said to have an excellent relationship with star free agent Bo Bichette (although it is fair to say that coaches/managers don’t usually determine 9-figure free agent signings),” Heyman mentioned on his social media platform.

Mattingly’s relationship with Thomson

A harmonious coaching staff is essential, and in this scenario, according to Heyman, Phillies manager Rob Thomson and Mattingly share a strong rapport. “Mattingly has a terrific long standing relationship with Phillies manager Rob Thomson,” Heyman noted on his social media platform.

This strong relationship could bode well for the Phillies, potentially fostering a cohesive and united atmosphere within the team that could translate to on-field success.

