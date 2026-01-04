MLB Rumors: Phillies join NY Yankees, Red Sox, and Cubs in race for All-Star still in free agency

Several notable players are emerging as key targets across the league this offseason, including a free agent from the Toronto Blue Jays who is drawing interest from multiple high-profile franchises. The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs are monitoring the situation closely as they prepare for the upcoming MLB season.

According to Jon Heyman, the Phillies are entering the race for Bo Bichette. “The Phillies are among several big-market teams to have interest in Bo Bichette, an ultra-young 27-year-old free agent. Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox, and the incumbent Blue Jays, too,” Heyman reported.

Philadelphia is facing strong competition in any potential pursuit of Bichette, and there are legitimate concerns surrounding the move. Beyond salary considerations, as projected contract values vary widely, teams are also evaluating his physical profile and long-term durability.

Some evaluators are raising red flags regarding Bichette’s athletic trajectory. His bat speed has declined, his defensive metrics rank among the weakest in baseball, and questions remain about whether his lower body can sustain the demands of a lengthy contract.

Bo Bichette during a Toronto Blue Jays match.

The numbers look strong at first glance

During the 2025 MLB season, Bichette hit .311 with a .357 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage, adding 18 home runs and 94 RBIs across 139 games. His 134 wRC+ placed him among the top 20 hitters in baseball, and his 3.8 WAR remained solid despite missing time with a knee injury.

He returned from an LCL sprain to play in the World Series with Toronto, going 8-for-23 with a three-run home run in Game 7. The Blue Jays fell to the Dodgers in 11 innings, but Bichette showed he can perform on the sport’s biggest stage.

The real concern surrounding Bichette

Defensively, Bichette posted minus-13 outs above average in 2025, one of the lowest marks in Major League Baseball regardless of position. Over the past five seasons, his minus-28 OAA stands as the fourth-worst figure among MLB shortstops, reinforcing concerns that his glove, not his bat, may ultimately shape his free-agent market.