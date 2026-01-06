Red Sox have one less competitor for Alex Bregman as MLB team reportedly pulls out

The offseason trade market is bustling with activity, as rumors about top players swirl. Alex Bregman is at the center of this whirlwind, sparking significant speculation about his future. Recently, a report emerged indicating that a potential suitor has pulled out of the race to acquire him, a development that might bring some relief to the Boston Red Sox.

MLB insider Jim Bowden, speaking on Foul Territory, discussed Bregman’s prospects with the Toronto Blue Jays following their signing of Kazuma Okamoto. “The Blue Jays told me that while Okamoto’s addition doesn’t preclude them from pursuing players like Tucker or Bichette, it does take them out of the running for Bregman,“ Bowden stated.

Bowden’s comments suggest that with the Blue Jays reportedly out of the Bregman sweepstakes next season, the Red Sox and other interested teams can breathe a sigh of relief. Toronto was seen as a formidable contender in the race to land Bregman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Blue Jays stepping back, the Red Sox must now craft the best possible offer to secure Bregman, as Boston reportedly have already approached with a proposal. The competition for this two-time World Series champion could intensify among other potential suitors who are eager to meet his expectations.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first base.

Advertisement

Remaining suitors for Bregman

In addition to the Red Sox, several other teams are reportedly interested in Bregman. Boston has reportedly set its sights on three other top targets this offseason, while other franchises are closely monitoring developments regarding Bregman’s future.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Red Sox get major update on Alex Bregman’s free agency

A report from the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman positioned the Blue Jays as early frontrunners for Bregman, alongside three other interested teams. With these franchises reportedly in pursuit, the Red Sox must remain vigilant, as the trade market remains unpredictable.

Advertisement

Red Sox’s projected lineup with Bregman

There is strong belief that the Red Sox will re-sign Bregman, especially following the Blue Jays’ acquisition of Okamoto. This potential re-signing would allow Boston to envision an impressive lineup, supplemented by additional roster improvements for the upcoming season.

Here is the projected lineup with Bregman included:

Roman Anthony RF Alex Bregman 3B Triston Casas DH/1B Willson Contreras 1B/DH Jarren Duran CF Trevor Story SS Marcelo Mayer 2B Wilyer Abreu LF Carlos Narvaez C

Advertisement

Advertisement