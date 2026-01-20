Red Sox eye potential opportunity with two-time All-Star amid Astros’ roster struggle

The Boston Red Sox fanbase is buzzing with anticipation over a potential new addition to the roster. With numerous names circulating in free agency this offseason, a prominent report has surfaced about a two-time All-Star player from the Houston Astros becoming available.

There’s speculation about a potential blockbuster trade between the Red Sox and Astros, involving Isaac Paredes and Jarren Duran. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, it would be surprising if the Astros do not trade an infielder, given the current congestion in that area of their roster.

Rome suggests that with the Astros’ surplus of infield players, they are likely to pursue a trade for a player in that position. One potential candidate could be Paredes, heightening the excitement among Red Sox supporters who would love to see him join their team.

The outlook is positive for the Red Sox. Despite losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs, they have secured Ranger Suarez for the next five years, establishing him as a key leader on the roster for the upcoming season.

Isaac Paredes #15 of the Houston Astros at bat.

Why consider Paredes?

Among the remaining free agency options this offseason, Paredes appears to be an ideal fit for the Red Sox. Acquiring him from the Astros could address their infield needs efficiently.

Last season, Paredes showcased notable achievements:

Improved his batting average above the .238 mark from 2024.

Hit 19 home runs before the All-Star break.

Maintained outstanding discipline as a hitter in the AL, particularly in walk rate.

Delivered solid WAR value despite splitting time between third base and designated hitter.

For the Phillies, acquiring a player of Paredes’ caliber could meet a pressing need next season, as his skills and talents promise to be a significant asset for Philadelphia.

