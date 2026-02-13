NY Yankees bring in former Tigers, Astros reliever with spring training invite

The New York Yankees continue finalizing their roster ahead of spring training, with Grapefruit League action set to begin later this month. As the organization evaluates bullpen depth entering the 2026 season, competition is expected to intensify in camp.

After an offseason that saw changes in the pitching staff, New York appears focused on adding experienced arms who can compete for roles. With bullpen uncertainty following key departures, veteran reinforcements could play a meaningful part during spring workouts.

According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees signed veteran reliever Rafael Montero to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training. Joel Sherman later reported the deal could be worth up to $1.85 million if Montero spends sufficient time in the majors.

Veteran arm with upside and risk

Montero, 35, split last season between the Astros, Braves, and Tigers, posting a 4.48 ERA across more than 60 innings. While his overall numbers were uneven, he finished strong in Detroit, recording a 2.86 ERA in 20 appearances down the stretch.

Rafael Montero #99 of the Tigers delivers a pitch against the Mariners. Alika Jenner/Getty Images

His struggles in Atlanta, where he posted a 5.50 ERA over 36 games, inflated his season totals. The 11-year MLB veteran previously earned a World Series ring with Houston in 2022 after beginning his career with the New York Mets.

Yankees bullpen competition looms

New York could see a competitive bullpen battle this spring after losing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. Montero will need to earn a roster spot, but his experience could make him a viable depth option if injuries arise.

The Yankees are also managing rotation concerns, with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt expected to miss Opening Day. Manager Aaron Boone indicated Cole could see some mound time before camp concludes, while Schmidt continues recovering from elbow surgery.

With the Yankees’ first spring training game approaching, Montero enters camp with an opportunity — though his recent performance suggests he will need a strong showing to secure a meaningful role.