Red Sox and Pirates fuel rumors about possible Astros infielder departure

Pressure continues on the Houston Astros, as there is significant interest from the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and other MLB teams in one of the team’s infielders, who still has one year remaining on his contract.

By Richard Tovar

Joe Espada of the Houston Astros on June 16, 2025 in Sacramento.
The Boston Red Sox, along with the Pittsburgh Pirates, are two of several teams fueling rumors about a possible departure of Isaac Paredes from the Houston Astros. Both teams, among others, are reportedly very interested in the infielder.

“Astros trade talks surrounding Isaac Paredes have intensified in the last 48–72 hours, with as many as five teams, including the Red Sox and Pirates, having ‘legitimate and aggressive’ interest in the player, according to Chandler Rome,” wrote Red Sox reporter Gordo on X (@BOSSportsGordo).

In Rome’s original report, it was mentioned that up to five teams, including the Red Sox and Pirates, are applying significant pressure to acquire Paredes, who last season contributed 96 hits, 20 home runs, and a .254 batting average for the Astros.

How much could a player like Isaac Paredes cost?

As a player coming off a very solid recent MLB season, it’s likely that the Red Sox, Pirates, and other teams would be willing to offer far more than what he is currently earning with the Astros. Paredes is set to make $9.35 million in 2026, with a club option of $13.35 million for 2027.

“It has become a common theme for Isaac Paredes to be surrounded in trade talks. Strong hitting numbers in ’25 with an .810 OPS, 20 HR, 17.4% K-rate. Subpar defender,” wrote Sam Fosberg of Just Baseball on X, highlighting how well the Astros infielder has performed.

Javier Gonzalez, who regularly covers the Astros in detail throughout the year, weighed in on Rome’s report and noted that Paredes leaving the roster shouldn’t be a major concern for fans.

“To be honest, I think the odds of Paredes starting the season in Houston are pretty low. The Astros still have a surplus of starting infielders and are reportedly looking to add a left-handed bat to the lineup (and maybe a backup catcher). It wouldn’t hurt them to shave a few dollars off their payroll either,” Gonzalez wrote on X (@astros_coverage).

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
