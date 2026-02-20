Bryce Harper reportedly asked Dave Dombrowski to explore bringing back a former Phillies player

A recent report shows Bryce Harper advocated to Dave Dombrowski for another right-handed power bat for the Philadelphia Phillies. The player he wanted was Rhys Hoskins, but things didn’t go as planned with his former teammate.

The report from Devan Kaney on X (@devan_kaney) read: “Sources tell me Bryce Harper has been advocating for more right handed power and someone who could give the Phillies more emotional edge/swagger. I’m told Harper suggested Dave Dombrowski look into a reunion with Rhys Hoskins who remains a free agent.”

Hoskins began his MLB career with the Phillies in 2017 and played alongside Harper through 2022. He missed all of 2023 due to injury and spent 2024 and 2025 with the Brewers, hitting .237 in his most recent season.

Dombrowski didn’t see Hoskins as a fit

Kaney notes that while Hoskins wanted to return to Philadelphia after two good years with Milwaukee to “finish the job,” Harper’s suggestion didn’t carry weight because Dombrowski had the final call.

“I’m told Hoskins is game to come back and finish the job with the Phillies. Dombrowski kicked tires on a potential reunion before ultimately deciding Hoskins is not a fit, according to sources,” Kaney wrote regarding the former Phillies first baseman.

The specific reasons why Dombrowski saw Hoskins as not a fit for the Phillies aren’t clear, but he wasn’t a cheap option either, last season, Hoskins earned $17 million, the final payment on his two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.