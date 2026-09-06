Red Sox lose Ceddanne Rafaela to IL, make roster move with Triple-A Worcester call-up

The Boston Red Sox will be without Ceddanne Rafaela during a crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season. The BoSox are still vying for a spot in the postseason.

The AL East is heating up, with the Boston Red Sox among the teams still fighting for a spot in the postseason. Unfortunately for Boston, and according to an announcement made through the club’s official X account, Ceddanne Rafaela has been placed on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to September 3, with a right quadriceps strain.

That said, the BoSox made an interesting roster move to help fill the void left by Rafaela. Outfielder Nate Eaton was recalled from Triple-A Worcester, with the team looking ahead to a challenging stretch of upcoming games.

A few days ago, Chad Tracy didn’t rule out Rafaela’s long-term injury, which, fortunately for Boston, turned out to be something much less serious. The Red Sox need every player at full strength during this crucial point of the season, when every win matters and every setback could prove significant.

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How much do the Red Sox lose without Rafaela?

Missing Rafaela is a massive blow for the Red Sox, especially with how crucial he’s been at the top/middle of the lineup and his unreal defensive versatility in center field and the infield. Before going down with that right quad issue, he was having a breakout campaign, slashing .284/.285 with 16 home runs, 64 RBIs, 67 runs scored, and 137 hits across 122 games.

Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after getting hit by a pitch in the ninth inning.

Losing that kind of elite range on defense alongside a bat that reliably drives in runs instantly drains Fenway’s energy and leaves a huge gap in the everyday lineup as Boston pushes down the stretch.

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The games Ceddanne Rafaela will miss

The Red Sox will have to navigate a crucial stretch without Rafaela, as he won’t be eligible to return until September 13 at the earliest. He is guaranteed to miss the final game of the road series against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Sept. 6), followed by a three-game home stand against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park (Sept. 7–9).

Also the INF will be out at least the first two matchups of a three-game home set against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park (Sept. 11–13). If his recovery stays right on track, the earliest he could rejoin the lineup would be for Sunday’s series finale against the Royals on September 13.