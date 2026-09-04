Red Sox’s Adley Rutschman makes MLB history with unprecedented milestone

It is rare for a Major League Baseball player to produce a stat line that has never been seen in the history of the sport. Yet Adley Rutschman did just that, reaching an unprecedented milestone while suiting up for the Boston Red Sox during their recent series against his former team, the Baltimore Orioles.

According to OptaStats, Rutschman became the first player in MLB history to record a multi-home run game on both sides of the same matchup in a single season. Back on April 24, he hit two home runs for the Orioles against the Red Sox. Fast forward to Sept. 3, and he accomplished the same feat—this time wearing Red Sox colors against the Orioles.

Rare oddities like this highlight Rutschman’s special offensive dynamic. His versatile bat and switch-hitting prowess make him an impact middle-of-the-order threat for any club, and Red Sox fans are eager to see how his momentum carries into the stretch run.

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Boston continues to manage the loss of injured outfielder Cedanne Rafaela, whose return timeline manager Chad Tracy recently addressed. Still, the Red Sox remain firmly in the hunt for an American League Wild Card spot and currently control their own destiny down the stretch.

Adley Rutschman received a standing ovation from the fans in Baltimore in his first game back since being traded



He responded by belting a home run to open the scoring for the Red Sox! pic.twitter.com/dAxzRTI6oz — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2026

Rutschman’s standout 2026 campaign

Even when the Red Sox sputtered earlier in the season, Rutschman remained a foundational pillar in the lineup. In mid-May, he provided a signature spark against the rival New York Yankees, launching a 392-foot, two-run homer off Paul Blackburn to help lock down a 5–0 shutout victory.

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Beyond his clutch game-winning hits, Rutschman maintained elite underlying metrics throughout the summer, consistently sustaining a hard-hit rate above 40 percent alongside a disciplined plate approach that anchored the offense.

With Boston holding onto a Wild Card spot, the Fenway faithful are relying on Rutschman to deliver peak performance ahead of October. As the regular season enters its final weeks, every game carries playoff-level stakes.