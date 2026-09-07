Darius Slayton not holding grudges against NY Giants despite release

Although he may have been caught by surprise by the news of his release, Darius Slayton is nursing no grievances against the New York Giants.

Less than a week before their debut against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL season, the New York Giants updated their wide receiver depth chart by releasing veteran Darius Slayton. While it took many fans by surprise, the 29-year-old wideout delivered a sincere message showing no remorse.

“Grateful for my time in New York. Seven years a Giant nothing but love for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL,” Slayton wrote on a farewell post on his X account. “Excited to see what’s next.”

Drafted with a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Slayton had spent his entire career with the organization in East Rutherford. Now, he’s become an unrestricted free agent just days before the start of the 2026 campaign. Still, he isn’t holding that against the Giants‘ front office. At least not publicly.

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Slayton’s stats in New York

Although he had lost ground on the team’s depth chart and was surrounded by question marks entering the 2026 NFL season, fans won’t forget some of Slayton’s highlights in New York. However, many won’t let go his drops and lowlights, either.

Darius Slayton former wide receiver of the New York Giants.

Through seven years and 106 games donning Big Blue, the wide receiver out of Auburn University finishes his time with the Giants with 296 receptions for 4,435 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. Since his rookie year, Slayton has 26 drops, perESPN, which is tied for 12th most among wide receivers.

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Although his career-best season was the 2023 campaign, in which he played in every game for New York, reeling in 50 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns, many could argue he looked his best during his rookie year, when he caught 48 passes for 740 yards and eight touchdowns.

Considering how good he looked fresh out of college, the fact that Slayton could never establish himself as the No. 1 wide receiver or break the 1,000-yard mark in a season is still a source of disappointment for him and the organization.

Potential landing spots for Slayton

As his chapter in New York comes to a close, a new one should begin soon for Slayton. Bleacher Report highlights the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans as teams that could be interested in Slayton, and there is an argument to be made for each of the three teams in need of wide receiver depth.

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Another interesting name may be the Las Vegas Raiders, who could use a veteran wideout who can also add height to their group. In reality, Slayton could receive interest from dozens of teams and is expected to land a new job soon ahead of the new NFL season. However, he likely won’t put pen to paper on a contract like the one he had with the Giants, which would have earned him $13 million in 2026.