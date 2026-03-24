Red Sox’s Alex Cora explains why Roman Anthony is earning clubhouse respect

The Boston Red Sox are entering the 2026 season with growing expectations, and much of the internal buzz centers around young outfielder Roman Anthony. As anticipation builds, manager Alex Cora offered insight into why the organization, and clubhouse, has quickly embraced the rising prospect.

Speaking with ESPN’s Buster Olney, “He’s just a good kid… he’s so calm, right? Like he doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low,” Cora said, highlighting the emotional consistency that has made Anthony stand out among teammates.

That composure comes alongside production. Anthony posted a .296 batting average during 2026 spring training, after hitting eight home runs with 32 RBIs in the 2025 regular season. For a player still early in his career, the combination of performance and maturity is fueling optimism around his role moving forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The calm presence behind the hype

What separates Anthony from many young players is not just talent, but demeanor. In a league where pressure often impacts performance, his ability to remain even-keeled has resonated throughout the clubhouse.

Roman Anthony #19 of the Red Sox runs off of the field. Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Advertisement

Cora’s comments reflect a broader sentiment within the organization: Anthony’s personality fits the culture Boston is trying to build. His approach has accelerated his acceptance among veterans and coaches alike.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge faces growing pressure as 2026 season could define his legacy

Expectations grow as Red Sox build for contention

Boston’s front office has reinforced the roster this offseason, adding pitching depth in an effort to compete in the highly contested AL East. With established contenders like the Yankees and Blue Jays in the division, internal development remains key.

Advertisement

Anthony’s emergence could be a defining factor. As noted by The Athletic’s Eno Sarris, “He swings the bat really hard, and when he does put the ball in the air, it goes really far,” with projections even suggesting potential AL MVP upside.

SurveyDo you think Roman Anthony will become a star for the Red Sox in 2026? Do you think Roman Anthony will become a star for the Red Sox in 2026? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Red Sox prepare to open the season against the Cincinnati Reds, Anthony represents more than just a promising bat—he embodies the type of presence Boston believes can help shape a winning environment.