Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 26?

Al Nassr are set to face Al Khaleej for Matchday 26 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, but they will be without their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward suffered a hamstring injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Madrid, which will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“After further testing, we have seen that the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo is more serious than expected,” Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus stated during a press conference. He added that the recovery process requires specialized treatment in Spain alongside Ronaldo’s personal therapist.

This marks the second consecutive game Ronaldo will miss since sustaining the injury during a 3-1 victory over Al Fayha, where he was substituted with ten minutes remaining. In their previous outing, Al Nassr managed to secure a 1-0 win against Neom without their captain on the pitch.

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While neither the coach nor the club provided a definitive recovery timeline, the Saudi outlet Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported that the forward is expected to return to Saudi Arabia at the end of March after completing the final phase of his recovery in Madrid. This schedule suggests Ronaldo could potentially return for Al Nassr’s match against Al Najma on April 3.

Ronaldo could miss March window with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is a major doubt for Portugal’s final international camp before the 2026 World Cup. With the tournament less than three months away, manager Roberto Martinez and the Portuguese medical staff are reportedly prioritizing a full recovery over the upcoming friendly fixtures in North America.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s key partner in Portugal, Bernardo Silva, could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Portugal is scheduled to face Mexico on March 28 at the newly renovated Estadio Azteca—a match designated as the stadium’s grand reopening—followed by a clash against the United States in Atlanta on March 31.

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While early estimates suggested a 2-to-4-week recovery timeline, the risk of re-aggravation has cast a shadow over his participation in these crucial warm-up games.