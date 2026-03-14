Mike Caliendo turns down offers to continue protecting Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs

The upcoming NFL season could become a turning point for the Kansas City Chiefs. Fortunately for Patrick Mahomes, Mike Caliendo will remain in Chiefs Kingdom for at least one more year, serving as an important option at the position.

According to insider Jeremy Fowler on his X account, the guard agreed to a one-year deal with Kansas City, despite receiving other interesting offers. Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly interested in him.

This way, Mahomes’ protection should remain well covered, an area the Chiefs needed to improve after last season under head coach Andy Reid. Mike Caliendo hopes to take on a bigger role next season.

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Protection options for Patrick Mahomes

Heading into the 2026 season, the Kansas City Chiefs have reinforced the wall in front of Patrick Mahomes to improve on a challenging 2025 campaign where he was sacked 34 times (with the team allowing 47 sacks total).

Creed Humphrey #52, Mike Caliendo #66 and Jaylon Moore #77 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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The protection is anchored by the elite interior duo of Center Creed Humphrey and Right Guard Trey Smith, while the left side sees a shift toward youth and versatility.

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Following the departure of some veterans, the Chiefs are leaning on Kingsley Suamataia at Left Guard and the highly touted Josh Simmons at Left Tackle to solidify the blind side. Furthermore, the recent re-signing of Caliendo provides a critical safety net, as his ability to slot in at multiple positions ensures that Mahomes remains upright even if injuries strike the starting five.

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Caliendo’s 2025 stats

Mike Caliendo provided key interior depth for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2025 NFL season, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and making four starts. Over the course of the year, Caliendo played 423 offensive snaps (primarily at right guard), allowing only two sacks and committing just four penalties.