Team USA captain Aaron Judge receives crucial injury update on NY Mets pitcher for WBC

Aaron Judge has been provided with an update on the injury status of a key pitcher from Team USA participating in the World Baseball Classic.

By Santiago Tovar

Aaron Judge #99 of Team USA walk from the field.
© Chris Coduto/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of Team USA walk from the field.

As Team USA gears up for the World Baseball Classic, captain Aaron Judge received a significant injury update concerning one of the pitchers selected for the tournament. This news followed the addition of several players to the roster ahead of a friendly match against the San Francisco Giants.

For this match, the team will be without the New York Mets‘ Nolan McLean, who experienced vertigo-like symptoms on Friday. However, he is now reported to be recovered and ready for future challenges in the World Baseball Classic, according to Mark Feinsand.

“Nolan McLean experienced vertigo-like symptoms on Friday night, so he stayed in Port St. Lucie rather than reporting to Team USA,” Feinsand reported. “The symptoms are gone, and he will pitch on a back field Wednesday.”

With McLean expected to join Team USA for the WBC, as they have confirmed their starters for the early games against Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy, fans eagerly anticipate the team’s performance in the initial stages of the tournament.

Nolan McLean possing

Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.

When is expected that McLean join Team USA?

While McLean appears to have recovered, according to Feinsand’s report, his participation with Team USA will be evaluated after he pitches in a spring training game with the Mets on Wednesday to ensure his readiness for the tournament.

Consequently, McLean remains one of the players yet to join the roster ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Giants, one of the preparation matches Team USA will have for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The anticipation builds as Team USA, representing the United States in the WBC, is poised to deliver an outstanding performance in a bid to reclaim the title, which they last won in 2017.

