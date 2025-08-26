Rob Thomson reveals plan for Jordan Romano after bad outing vs Mets

Rob Thomson witnessed another episode of Jordan Romano struggling on the Phillies’ mound, something people have grown accustomed to seeing throughout the year. But this time, the manager revealed that they will need to check on the pitcher to see what’s going on.

In a 13-3 blowout loss to the Mets, Romano was one of the culprits, leading Thomson to say, “We’ve got to really check on him tomorrow and see what’s going on.” For that reason, he and his staff will sit down with the pitcher.

Romano allowed a total of four runs during his single inning of work on the mound. While it was tough to watch him in that situation, he wasn’t entirely to blame. Cristian Sanchez had already given up six runs, and Ross eventually allowed another three runs to the Mets.

Romano’s ERA Sinks to 1934 Levels

A report shows that a Phillies pitcher has not struggled this much on the mound in almost a century. His current ERA is comparable to the struggles of Reggie Grabowski in 1934, a tough start for Romano, who only joined the team this season.

“Jordan Romano now has a 8.23 ERA in 42 2/3 innings. It’s the highest mark for a Phillies pitcher with 40+ IP since Reggie Grabowski’s 9.23 in 1934,” Matt Gelb reported on the situation with Romano, which has only gotten more complicated despite a few good games.

It should be noted that this is the third time this year Romano has faced the Mets, and the other two games also ended in a loss for the Phillies. While he wasn’t the sole reason for the losses, it has been quite difficult for him to get a win against them.