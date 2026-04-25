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Why was the NY Mets’ game against the Rockies postponed today, April 25?

The New York Mets’ scheduled matchup against the Colorado Rockies on April 25 was postponed, with the team set to announce updated details for the rescheduled game.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets walks up to bat.
© Heather Khalifa/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets walks up to bat.

The New York Mets had their scheduled April 25 matchup against the Colorado Rockies postponed due to inclement weather, the team officially announced. The decision was made to ensure player safety and preserve field conditions amid unfavorable weather in New York.

According to the Mets, the game will be rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 26. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:40 p.m., with the second game expected to begin approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The postponement comes at a time when the Mets are trying to stabilize their season following a difficult stretch. Any disruption to the schedule adds another layer of complexity as the team looks to build momentum and climb the standings, especially with the Mets set timeline for Francisco Lindor reevaluation after calf injury shaping much of the current conversation around the club.

Mets standings in NL East after postponement

Following recent results, the Mets sit near the bottom of the NL East standings with a 9-17 record. The Atlanta Braves continue to lead the division, while teams like the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals remain ahead of New York in the early-season race.

The postponement gives the Mets a brief reset, but the upcoming doubleheader will test their depth and pitching management. With a condensed schedule, how the team responds could play a role in shaping its trajectory moving forward.

See also

Padres’ Nick Castellanos reflects on Phillies exit as former team struggles

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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