Ryan Weathers joins NY Yankees rotation, but are his numbers enough?

Ryan Weathers has already been announced by Aaron Boone as one of the new arms in the rotation for the New York Yankees. The decision surprised some, considering his numbers during spring training have not been strong and his performance with his former team was also inconsistent on the mound.

“Ryan Weathers will be in the Yankees’ starting rotation,” Boone confirmed. “He’s healthy and the stuff is in line with where it needs to be. I don’t put a lot of stock in numbers in spring,” Boone said, according to Bryan Hoch on X (@bryanhoch).

So far in 2026 Spring Training, Weathers has struggled across three appearances. He holds an 8.68 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched. He has allowed 15 hits, 10 runs, nine earned runs, one home run and two walks, while recording 12 strikeouts. According to Baseball Reference projections, he is expected to make at least 12 starts during the MLB regular season.

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Weathers numbers for the Yankees rotation

Weathers joins the Yankees in 2026 as an option while the team waits for Gerrit Cole to recover. He owns a 4.93 career ERA with a 12-23 record. His best season with the Miami Marlins came in 2024, when he posted a 3.63 ERA with a 5-6 record across 16 starts. In 2025, he was limited to eight games due to a forearm injury.

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The last time Weathers reached 30 or more games in a season was in 2021, his first year with the Marlins. He started 18 of 30 games, finishing with a 5.32 ERA and a 4-7 record. Despite five years in MLB, consistency on the mound has been an issue, and injuries have also slowed him down.

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With Weathers, the Yankees add another option on the mound. Still, his inclusion in the rotation comes as a surprise, especially with other pitchers like Carlos LaGrange, who was recently sent down despite having a strong spring training. The decision was described as a difficult one by the club.