Hugo Broos’ profile: Age, height, social media, career and all about the South Africa national team coach

Veteran manager Hugo Broos leads South Africa at the 2026 World Cup for a poetic final chapter. Forty years after playing at the Estadio Azteca for Belgium, the 74-year-old returns to the legendary venue to face Mexico in the tournament opener, marking the definitive, high-stakes swansong of his illustrious career.

Hugo Broos’ journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the most poetic storylines in modern football history. The veteran Belgian manager was tasked with leading South Africa‘s Bafana Bafana into an emotional opening match against co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca—exactly 40 years after he played on that very same pitch for Belgium during the 1986 World Cup.

Spanning nearly six decades in professional soccer, Broos built an elite reputation as both a fiercely dependable defender during his playing days and a master tactician on the touchline. Known for his direct, no-nonsense leadership and immense tactical discipline, he specialized throughout his career in transforming underdog squads into formidable, unified contenders.

His chapter with South Africa carried a deep sense of finality. Having designated the 2026 tournament as the ultimate swansong to his illustrious career, Broos focused all of his veteran wisdom on guiding Bafana Bafana onto the world’s grandest stage before stepping away from the dugout for good.

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How old is Hugo Broos?

Hugo Broos is 74 years old. He was born on April 10, 1952, in Humbeek, Belgium. As one of the most senior and experienced managers at the 2026 World Cup, Broos brings a lifetime of soccer wisdom to the dugout, standing as a respected elder statesman of global coaching.

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa

How tall is Hugo Broos?

Hugo Broos stands 5-foot-11 (1.80 meters) tall. During his distinguished playing career as a central defender for Belgium’s top clubs, his physical presence, aerial ability, and exceptional reading of the game made him a nightmare for opposing attackers.

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What are Hugo Broos’ social media accounts?

Hugo Broos is completely absent from modern social media platforms. He does not operate public accounts on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or TikTok, choosing instead to keep his personal life and tactical strategies entirely private.

Broos belongs to the traditional school of soccer management, preferring to deliver his messages directly on the training pitch or during intense, highly analytical post-match press conferences rather than through a digital screen.

Is Hugo Broos single?

No, Hugo Broos is not single. He has been happily married for several decades. Together with his wife, Broos has built a large, close-knit family that includes two daughters, a son, and eight grandchildren.

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In fact, his family is the primary driving force behind his upcoming retirement. Broos explicitly promised his wife that the 2026 World Cup would be his final act in professional soccer, stating that the time has finally come to step away from the daily grind of the sport and dedicate his life entirely to his loved ones.

When did Hugo Broos start his coaching career?

Hugo Broos launched his professional coaching career in 1988, immediately after hanging up his playing boots. His first official appointment was at Belgian club RWD Molenbeek, where he spent three seasons refining his managerial style and proving he could translate his on-field leadership into successful touchline strategies.

Which teams has Hugo Broos coached?

Broos boasts an extensive managerial resume across Europe and Africa. In his native Belgium, he managed elite powerhouses including Club Brugge, Anderlecht, Genk, Excelsior Mouscron, and Zulte Waregem.

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Internationally, he moved into club management with Trabzonspor (Turkey), Panserraikos (Greece), JS Kabylie (Algeria), and NA Hussein Dey (Algeria). On the international stage, he famously led the Cameroon national team before taking the reins of South Africa in 2021.

Will Hugo Broos be at the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Hugo Broos will lead South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After taking charge of Bafana Bafana in 2021, he successfully overhauled the squad, building a disciplined, energetic team capable of qualifying for the global showpiece and setting up his poetic return to the Azteca.