The Seattle Mariners want to add more power to their bullpen and now they call up a pitcher who was previously used in MLB but was downgraded to Triple-A. Check here who he is.

The Seattle Mariners are having a good season so far with a winning record of 45 wins and only 42 losses as of today July 10, 2022. They are in second spot in the AL West below the Houston Astros and above the Texas Rangers.

The most recent victory for the Seattle Mariners came during a tight game against the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 at home in what was the end of a long four-game series and another win for the Mariners' current 8-game winning streak.

The Mariners starting rotation is made up of Marco Gonzales, Robbie Ray, Logon Gilbert and Chris Flexen. But now they will be five pitchers with the new Triple-A pitcher.

Seattle Mariners recalls a Triple-A Tacoma pitcher

The new rotation pitcher is Matt Brash, previously he played for the Seattle Mariners in April 2022 but returned to Triple-A for a few months until finally the Mariners decided it was the perfect time after the team lost Ken Giles due to shoulder injury.

“Starting, obviously, you're pitching the first inning, and then other days, you know you're off, so it's just being ready every day and staying locked in throughout the game and kind of just being ready because you never know when your name gets called. It kind of took me a while to kind of chill out for the game and then lock it in as the game gets going.” Brash said.

The Seattle Mariners don't play again until July 12 when they begin a long on the road tour to play two games against the Washington Nationals and a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The team returns home on July 22 to play the Astros.