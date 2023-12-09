Shohei Ohtani has officially announced he’ll play for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After some reports pointed out to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Japanese star shocked MLB and the world with the most awaited decision in sports.

After Juan Soto was traded to the New York Yankees, Ohtani captured all the attention in baseball. During the last few days, there was a media frenzy trying to hint where he could land.

Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be favorites to win the World Series. They already had a championship caliber roster, but, with the arrival of Shohei Ohtani, it’s just another level.

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.”

How much money will Shohei Ohtani make with Dodgers?

Shohei Ohtani will sign a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s the biggest deal in baseball history. After six seasons with the Angels, with no trophies to show for, change was inevitable.

“To all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers, but for the baseball world.”

Dodgers possible lineup with Shohei Ohtani

Thanks to the arrival of Shohei Ohtani, the possible starting lineup is just spectacular with names such as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy.

1.- Mookie Betts (2B).

2.- Shohei Ohtani (DH).

3.- Freddie Freeman (1B).

4.- Will Smith (C).

5.- Max Muncy (3B).

6.- James Outman (CF).

7.- Jason Heyward (RF).

8.- Chris Taylor (LF).

9.- Gavin Lux (SS).