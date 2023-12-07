The New York Yankees made a blockbuster trade to acquire Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. With the arrival of the outfielder, the Bronx Bombers have become a favorite to their first World Series since 2009.

In the massive move, the Yankees also get outfielder Trent Grisham and the Padres received pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

The Yankees will add Soto to a superb roster with names such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton or Gerrit Cole and now have the third-best odds in MLB to win the championship just behind the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One of the big questions for Yankees fans is which place Juan Soto will occupy in the lineup. A crucial decision for manager Aaron Boone, who, after this move, has no room for error.

What will be the Yankees lineup with Juan Soto?

The Yankees’ lineup will be explosive considering the caliber of names that could bat one after another. There will be no rest for pitchers facing stars like Soto, Judge or Stanton. This could be the order heading into the 2024 MLB season.

1.- DJ Lemahieu (3B).

2.- Juan Soto (RF).

3.- Aaron Judge (CF).

4.- Anthony Rizzo (1B).

5.- Gleyber Torres (2B).

6.- Giancarlo Stanton (DH).

7.- Alex Verdugo (LF).

8.- Jose Treviño or Austin Wells (C).

9.- Anthony Volpe (SS).

One of the situations that Aaron Boone must resolve is whether he will consistently use Aaron Judge in a defensive role. Last season, the star missed many games due to injury and, if he moves to center field, the risk of that could be greater. That’s why designated hitter might change throughout the year.

As for the lineup, another option could be placing Alex Verdugo as the leadoff and having Judge bat ahead of Soto in the second spot. However, the logic suggests that Aaron will have to bat behind the Dominican outfielder.

When was the last time New York Yankees won the World Series?

The last time the New York Yankees won the World Series was in 2009 when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite the drought, the Bronx Bombers remain by far the most successful team in MLB history with 27 World Series titles.