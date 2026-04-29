Achraf Hakimi to miss PSG vs Bayern second leg 38 days before Morocco’s 2026 World Cup debut vs Brazil

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi is set to miss the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals due to a right thigh injury, the French club announced this Wednesday. The second leg comes just 38 days before Morocco’s debut against Brazil in the 2026 World Cup, raising concerns mainly about his match fitness.

The Moroccan fullback suffered the injury in the back of his right thigh in the final minutes, 88’, of the first leg, in which PSG defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 on Tuesday in Paris. His team had already used all substitutions, and Hakimi finished the match despite the injury.

Hakimi collapsed on the pitch after contesting a ball with Konrad Laimer in the closing moments of the game and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg, eventually leaving the field in pain, but returning due to the lack of substitutions.

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Is his presence at the World Cup in doubt?

He is already ruled out for the second leg, and from there, only 38 days remain until Morocco’s debut in the World Cup against Brazil in Group C, where Haiti and Scotland are also present.

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain

All indications suggest that Hakimi will arrive at the World Cup without major issues, but with the concern of losing rhythm, the rest presents a good option considering that this World Cup is longer.

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What is next for Hakimi?

If PSG advance past Bayern, they will face Arsenal or Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30. He is expected to be available for that match.

Hakimi, who finished sixth in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting, is expected to be a key piece for Morocco in this summer’s World Cup. Morocco, who reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, will play their first match on June 13 against Brazil.