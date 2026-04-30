Austin Reaves unveils why returning to the Lakers was his top priority

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t close the door on the Houston Rockets in Game 5, failing to find their rhythm and squandering a chance to clinch the series. Now, as the scene shifts back to Houston for a pivotal Game 6, the Lakers are looking for a silver lining—and they found it in the return of Austin Reaves.

Despite the loss, Reaves’ presence back in the rotation provides a much-needed spark for a backcourt that looked stagnant in his absence. While the rust was evident, Reaves made it clear that his road to recovery was fueled by a singular focus.

“It’s been a grind,” Reaves said of his rehab process. “I’ve been running around L.A. doing everything I could possibly do to get back to this moment. I love playing basketball; it’s my happy place.“

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While head coach JJ Redick has spent recent media sessions fielding questions regarding Luka Doncic’s rehab (a looming threat in the Western Conference bracket), his immediate focus is now squarely on the Rockets. Houston has proven it won’t go quietly, forcing the Lakers to rethink their defensive schemes ahead of Thursday’s tip-off.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball.

Reaves’ post-injury debut

In his third consecutive postseason run with the Purple and Gold, Reaves proved he’s ready for the heavy lifting, even if his shooting touch hasn’t fully caught up to his intensity. Though he struggled from the floor, his ability to get to the charity stripe kept the Lakers within striking distance.

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Austin Reaves: Game 5 stats

Points: 22 (Second on the team behind LeBron James’ 25)

Assists: 6

Rebounds: 4

Minutes Played: 34 (A full workload despite his recent oblique strain)

Shooting: 4-of-16 FG (25%) | 2-of-8 3PT (25%)

Free Throws: 12-of-13 (92.3%)

Plus/Minus: -5

While the 25% shooting clip is uncharacteristic for the guard, his 13 free-throw attempts suggest his aggressiveness remains intact, a vital sign for a Lakers team that relies on his secondary playmaking.

High stakes in Houston

The pressure is mounting. While the NBA world watches for updates on Kevin Durant’s status elsewhere in the playoffs, the Lakers have a localized crisis to solve.

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The Rockets have found a blueprint to frustrate L.A.’s stars, and with a raucous Houston crowd expected for Game 6, the Lakers are officially in “all-or-nothing” territory.

If Redick’s squad wants to secure their spot in the Western Conference Semifinals and keep its championship aspirations alive, it’ll need more than just Reaves’ return, it’ll need a collective defensive masterclass to silence the Rockets once and for all.