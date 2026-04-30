NY Giants, John Harbaugh reportedly will not sign Calais Campbell as defensive end agrees to terms with Ravens

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh will have to look elsewhere for help on their defensive line. After being linked to veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell in recent weeks, the they have now missed out on that potential addition.

According to Adam Schefter, Campbell is heading back to familiar territory. “Six-time Pro-Bowl DE Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source. Campbell will be 40 on Sept. 1 and this will be his 19th NFL season.”

Calais had emerged as a strong possibility for the Giants as they looked to reinforce their defensive front following the departure of Dexter Lawrence. With additional uncertainty surrounding Kayvon Thibodeaux’s future, adding a proven veteran like Campbell made sense from both a leadership and production standpoint.

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Giants shift focus after missing on Calais Campbell

There was also a clear connection that fueled the speculation. Head coach John Harbaugh and Calais Campbell previously spent time together in Baltimore, making a reunion in New York feel plausible. Ultimately, however, that familiarity has led Campbell back to the Ravens instead.

With Campbell off the board, the Giants’ need along the defensive line remains a priority. They have already taken steps to address the unit, but the work is not finished, especially when it comes to adding depth and experience in the interior.

That’s where another name continues to stand out: DJ Reader. In recent days, he has emerged as one of the top targets for the Giants as they continue to explore options in free agency.

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Unlike Campbell, Reader would offer a more direct solution in the middle of the defensive line. For now, the Giants regroup after missing on one of their top veteran options. But with clear needs still to address, their search for reinforcements is far from over.