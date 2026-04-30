Phillies’ Jhoan Duran shows progress in recovery with key bullpen session

The Philadelphia Phillies received a much-needed positive update as closer Jhoan Duran continues his recovery from an oblique injury that has sidelined him in recent weeks. With the bullpen struggling to find consistency, Duran’s progress comes at a critical moment for a team trying to stabilize its season, especially after Don Mattingly’s message of “better baseball” sparked Phillies response.

“Jhoan Duran (oblique) is throwing a bullpen session for the first time since his injury. He’s been on IL for 16 days. Phillies are optimistic about his progress,” Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb reported on X, signaling a potential step toward his return.

Before landing on the injured list, Duran had been one of the team’s most reliable arms, posting a 1.35 ERA with five saves. His absence has been felt immediately, as Philadelphia’s bullpen has struggled to close games, contributing to a disappointing start that has left the club well behind in the NL East standings.

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Bullpen struggles highlight Duran’s importance

Without Duran anchoring the back end, the Phillies’ bullpen has lacked stability in high-leverage situations. The unit currently ranks in the lower half of the league in ERA and has already recorded multiple blown saves, exposing a key weakness during a stretch where the team has struggled to maintain leads.

Jhoan Duran #59 of the Phillies pitches during a game against the Nationals. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The impact goes beyond numbers. Duran’s presence as a late-inning option provided structure and confidence, something the Phillies have clearly missed during his absence. His ability to consistently shut down opposing lineups made him a central piece of the bullpen’s identity.

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Phillies hopeful for timely return amid difficult stretch

Philadelphia’s slow start has only increased the urgency around Duran’s recovery. Sitting well behind division leaders like the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies are searching for ways to regain momentum after a difficult stretch that included a prolonged losing skid.

Duran’s track record suggests he can provide an immediate boost once healthy. After strong performances with both the Minnesota Twins and the Phillies last season, he has proven capable of handling late-inning pressure at a high level.

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For now, the organization will continue to monitor his progress closely. But if his recovery stays on track, Duran’s return could play a key role in helping Philadelphia stabilize its bullpen and begin climbing back into contention.