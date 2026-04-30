NY Mets’ Juan Soto on Francisco Lindor injury amid team slump: ‘It’s really tough to see’

The New York Mets continue to search for answers during a difficult stretch, and the absence of Francisco Lindor has only added to the team’s concerns. Ahead of their matchup against the Washington Nationals, Juan Soto addressed the impact of losing one of the team’s most important players amid an already inconsistent start to the season.

“I think it’s really tough seeing a player like that, a true superstar like Francisco, who impacts the game both offensively and defensively,” Soto said before the game against the Nationals, via Master Flip on X.

He also added, “It’s unfortunate what happened to him, but we’re all hoping and praying for a full and speedy recovery. We’ll be right here waiting for him.” His comments reflected the clubhouse sentiment as the Mets continue to deal with both injuries and on‑field struggles, as manager Carlos Mendoza still believes in his roster despite the setbacks.

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Those struggles were evident again later that night, when the Mets fell 14–2 to the Nationals, dropping New York to 10-20 on the season. The defeat marked their 16th loss in the last 19 games, leaving the Mets with the worst record in baseball through 30 games and increasing pressure on a roster that entered the year with high expectations.

Juan Soto on how the Francisco Lindor injury impacts the Mets;



“I think it’s really tough seeing a player like that, a true superstar like Francisco, who impacts the game both offensively and defensively. He’s exactly the kind of talent any team would love to have in their… pic.twitter.com/pcEcOYDSrF — Master Flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) April 29, 2026

Mets offense and pitching continue to falter amid losing stretch

New York’s latest loss highlighted ongoing issues across the roster. Starter David Peterson lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing seven runs, while Sean Manaea struggled in relief, surrendering a grand slam that put the game out of reach.

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Offensively, the Mets showed limited production outside of Soto, who has been one of the few consistent contributors. Despite occasional flashes, the lineup has failed to deliver in key moments, a trend that has defined much of the team’s recent slide.

Lindor’s absence adds pressure

Lindor’s impact on the lineup makes his absence even more significant during this stretch. The star shortstop had been contributing across multiple areas before the injury, providing both offensive production and defensive stability.

Through the 2026 season, Lindor is hitting .226 with 21 hits in 93 at-bats, along with 2 home runs, 5 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases. He also holds a .314 on-base percentage and a .669 OPS, numbers that reflect a steady presence even as the team has struggled to find consistency.

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With New York trying to recover from a difficult start, getting Lindor back healthy will be key. Until then, the Mets will need others to step up as they look to regain momentum and stabilize their season.