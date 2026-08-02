Dak Prescott gives Cowboys offense a controversial new nickname

Dak Prescott has given the Cowboys' offense a bold new nickname ahead of the 2026 season.

Dak Prescott is preparing for another attempt to lead the Dallas Cowboys back to the Super Bowl, but before the 2026 season even begins, the quarterback has already sparked debate with a bold nickname for the team’s offense.

According to Jon Machota, offensive lineman Tyler Guyton revealed that Prescott has started referring to the Cowboys’ offense as GOTI, which stands for “The Greatest Offense There Is.”

The nickname quickly generated discussion across the NFL, with many questioning whether Prescott is showing confidence, or simply getting ahead of himself before the season starts.

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Dak Prescott explains why he created GOTI

After the nickname became public, Nick Harris shared Dak Prescott’s explanation behind the idea. The Cowboys quarterback said: “We were close to some historic things last year. And when you have the guys on the offense, why can’t we be? Let’s be the Greatest Offense There Is. You’ve heard of the Greatest Show On Turf and all of the other nicknames. We take pride in it, and it’s the way we’ve been practicing.”

Prescott clearly believes the Cowboys have the talent to become one of the league’s most explosive offenses and wants his teammates to embrace that mentality heading into the season.

Can the Cowboys really become the NFL’s best offense?

The Dallas Cowboys certainly have the personnel to support Prescott’s confidence. They enter 2026 with an impressive group led by CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson, while Javonte Williams provides stability to a running game that proved reliable throughout the 2025 season.

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Still, the competition around the NFL is fierce. Teams like the Los Angeles Rams, featuring Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, also have offenses capable of claiming that title.

Whether GOTI becomes reality or simply another memorable preseason slogan will ultimately be decided once the regular season begins. However, Dak Prescott isn’t afraid.