Jasson Dominguez injury update: NY Yankees outfielder evaluated after hard collision with wall

Following his frightening collision with the outfield wall during the series finale between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, the club has released an initial injury update on Jasson Dominguez.

The New York Yankees are looking to wrap up their series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, but the club is now dealing with a significant injury scare involving Jasson Dominguez. The young outfielder was forced to leave the game after a violent collision with the outfield wall.

According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, the Yankees have officially placed Dominguez in the league’s concussion protocol. “The Yankees said Jasson Dominguez was examined by team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad at Yankee Stadium and underwent an initial concussion assessment. He has been placed in concussion protocol and will continue to be monitored and evaluated over the next several days,“ Hoch reported via X.

In addition to the head injury, Hoch revealed that Dominguez underwent an MRI on his left shoulder after experiencing persistent discomfort. The Yankees now face a nervous wait as they evaluate the status of their rising star ahead of a critical stretch in the schedule.

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At that juncture, the Yankees opted for a major defensive realignment to fill the void left by Dominguez’s exit. Ryan McMahon slotted in at third base, triggering a chain reaction: Amed Rosario moved from the hot corner to right field, while Cody Bellinger shifted from right to left to take over Dominguez’s original post.

Jasson Dominguez makes a tremendous catch but leaves the game on a cart after hitting the wall HARD



Ryan McMahon enters the game at 3B, Amed Rosario goes from 3B to RF and Cody Bellinger goes from RF to LF pic.twitter.com/OkaTwAUvtC — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 7, 2026

Assessing Jasson Dominguez’s performance

If team doctors determine that Dominguez is unable to rejoin the active roster for the upcoming series, the Yankees would lose a rising star who was just beginning to find his footing in the Majors. After an electric stint in Triple-A, the young outfielder has been working aggressively to translate that success to the Big League level.

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Here is a breakdown of his statistical impact so far this season:

Metric MLB Stats (Last 8 Games) Triple-A Stats (2026) Batting Average .231 .326 Home Runs 1 3 RBIs 4 15 OPS .709 .893 Stolen Bases 0 8

What the Yankees could lose

With Dominguez slashing .326 in the minors and providing an immediate power surge—highlighted by three extra-base hits in his last four games—he was effectively plugging the Yankees’ offensive black hole in left field.

If he faces an extended absence due to shoulder concerns or concussion protocol, the club loses its most dynamic young spark plug just as he was beginning to find his “big league” stride.