Tarik Skubal’s elbow surgery brings encouraging recovery outlook for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers received positive news on Tarik Skubal’s elbow surgery, with early evaluations pointing to an encouraging recovery outlook for the left-hander.

The Detroit Tigers received positive news regarding Tarik Skubal after the ace left-hander recently underwent elbow surgery. According to Jon Heyman on X, the procedure was considered highly successful, and Skubal could begin working out again within days as the organization hopes for a quicker-than-expected recovery timeline.

Heyman reported that the Tigers currently view two months as a conservative estimate for Skubal’s return, with a possible recovery window of four to six weeks also being discussed. “One relatively small loose body was removed,” Heyman shared while describing the procedure, amid concern over Framber Valdez’s MLB suspension impacting the Tigers’ rotation.

Skubal, 29, was placed on the injured list earlier this week after being scratched from his scheduled start. The surgery was performed to remove bone chips that had been causing irritation in his elbow, an issue that first became noticeable during his April 29 outing against the Atlanta Braves.

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Skubal pitched through discomfort before surgery decision

Concern first surfaced when Skubal appeared uncomfortable during the seventh inning against Atlanta. After one pitch, the Tigers ace shook his throwing arm and called trainers to the mound while rubbing his left elbow.

Tarik Skubal elbow surgery was such a success he could start working out within days, and two months is even seen as a conservative estimate for the 2-time Cy Young winner to return. 4 to 6 weeks possible. One relatively small loose body was removed. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 7, 2026

Despite the scare, Skubal remained in the game and finished the inning in dominant fashion by striking out the side before exiting with 91 pitches. The moment immediately raised questions about his health, especially considering how important he has become to Detroit’s rotation.

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Even while dealing with the elbow irritation, Skubal continued to perform at an elite level. Through seven starts this season, he owns a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 43 1/3 innings.

Tigers hoping for quick return from Cy Young winner

Skubal has established himself as one of baseball’s top pitchers after winning the American League Cy Young Award in each of the past two seasons. The left-hander was once again viewed as a strong candidate to compete for the award in 2026 before the injury setback.

His importance to the Tigers goes beyond this season, as Skubal is currently in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to become one of the biggest names in free agency at the end of the year.

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For now, Detroit appears relieved that the surgery was less severe than initially feared, giving the organization optimism that its ace could return much sooner than expected.