World Baseball Classic: Why isn’t Mike Trout on Team USA?

Mike Trout is one of the most missed names in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but unfortunately Team USA fans won’t get to see him suit up for the national team. The issue comes down to insurance, which was not approved, meaning he couldn’t participate in the tournament.

The main reason Trout isn’t with Team USA in the WBC is insurance-related. Approval was highly unlikely due to his injury history. The national team manager considered calling him, but once the insurance issues became clear, they couldn’t wait any longer.

On February 16, Bob Nightengale reported on X about Trout’s situation: “Mike Trout says he’ll move back to playing CF this year. He also wanted to play in the WBC but insurance prevented him from playing, calling it disappointing.”

Trout isn’t playing but supports the national team

Even though Trout won’t take the field in the WBC with Team USA, he was already on board with certain roster decisions, such as Aaron Judge being named captain for the 2026 edition, a role that isn’t easy for anyone.

“Mark DeRosa reached out to Mike Trout regarding Aaron Judge being named Team USA’s captain for the 2026 WBC. Mike Trout: ‘He’s the one.’” Foul Territory reported on April 14, 2025, covering the press conference with the Yankees star and manager Mark DeRosa.

In his only previous WBC appearance with Team USA, Trout played seven games, hitting .296 with eight hits, four runs, and seven RBIs, including a memorable three-run home run against Canada.