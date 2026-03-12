Mark DeRosa now claims Team USA was aware of tiebreaker rules before loss to Italy at WBC

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa is pushing back against critics, insisting his squad remained focused on the tournament’s complex tiebreaker rules despite a stunning pool-play loss to Italy.

I was well aware that we had to win that game based on all the scenarios that could take place. I mean, they went in 2-0. We went in 2-0. And we knew they were playing Mexico the next day. We knew there was tiebreaker rules involved.” DeRosa noted as he addressed the fallout from the upset.

The manager’s defensive stance marks a notable shift from his earlier appearance on MLB Network’s Hot Stove. During that interview, DeRosa mistakenly suggested the U.S. had already “punched its ticket” to the knockout round, later admitting he had “misspoken” and botched the mathematical scenarios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the drama behind them, Team USA is shifting its focus to a high-stakes quarterfinal clash against Canada in Houston.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Inside the Pool B chaos: How Team USA survived

The U.S. narrowly avoided a disaster when Italy secured a dominant 9-1 victory over Mexico on Wednesday night. That result ensured the Americans finished as the Pool B runner-up with a 3-1 record, officially setting the stage for Friday’s border battle against a surging Canadian squad.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Judge denies notion that Team USA underestimated Italy before surprising loss

Under WBC rules, three-way ties are broken first by the quotient of runs allowed per defensive out, followed by earned runs allowed, team batting average, and—as a final resort—a draw of lots.

Advertisement

While the mathematical scare provided a wake-up call, the focus now turns to the win-or-go-home reality of the quarterfinals. This marks a rare knockout-stage meeting between the two North American rivals, adding another layer of intensity to an already pressure-packed tournament.

SurveyWhich team will win the quarterfinals' game in the WBC? Which team will win the quarterfinals' game in the WBC? already voted 0 people

Advertisement