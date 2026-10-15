NY Yankees rumors: Marlins Second Baseman Xavier Edwards emerging as offseason target

Following a disappointing season for the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees could emerge as a primary suitor for breakout star Xavier Edwards.

A disappointing regular-season exit has sparked intense speculation around the New York Yankees, with fans and insiders questioning how the front office will address the roster, coaching staff, and overall roster strategy to end the team’s ongoing championship drought. Against that backdrop, a recent report linking Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards to the Bronx has raised plenty of eyebrows.

According to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Yankees “greatly like” Edwards and could target him as a prime acquisition this offseason, particularly after second base proved to be a glaring defensive vulnerability throughout 2026.

Edwards stood out as one of the few bright spots on a struggling Marlins squad last season, and his skill set presents an intriguing option for a Yankees club looking to retool its infield dynamic.

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With multiple roster dominoes potentially falling this winter—including the potential departure of Ryan McMahon—Yankees fans are eagerly debating what an Edwards trade would mean for the team’s direction, though much remains to be seen as the offseason unfolds.

Xavier Edwards YOU have elite ball knowledge 🫵 pic.twitter.com/Jqh7QQeoOi — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 29, 2026

Edwards’ potential impact in the Yankees

Edwards delivered a productive 2026 campaign in Miami, batting .280 with a .360 on-base percentage, 21 stolen bases, and a low 13.9% strikeout rate over 142 games. Adding his elite contact ability and speed ahead of power hitters like Aaron Judge would give the Yankees a dynamic, high-traffic table setter on the basepaths.

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Beyond his offensive profile, Edwards brings valuable middle-infield versatility and long-term club control. Having logged 136 starts at second base in 2026, he provides New York with proven defense and flexibility across the keystone. With Miami open to exploring trade offers for controllable assets, target-driven speed and contact make Edwards an ideal fit for the Yankees’ offseason goals.

Currently, the Yankees already boast depth at second base with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jose Caballero. However, adding Edwards to the roster would provide another reliable weapon down the stretch, addressing a positional depth issue that proved to be one of New York’s primary vulnerabilities during the 2026 MLB season.

Key takeaways

New York Post report links Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards to the Yankees.

links Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards to the Yankees. Edwards batted .280 with 21 stolen bases across 142 games in 2026.

across 142 games in 2026. Edwards logged 136 starts at second base for Miami last season.

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