Nowadays pitchers are faster and more accurate but still none of them have been able to break the big records set in the 20th century. Here is the list of pitchers by wins in the current season.

Cy Young, the pitcher who gave his name to the most important pitching award, has a career record of 511 wins since 1911. No other player of the 20th or 21st century has been able to break that record, Young's numbers are considered unbreakable.

But coming back to the 21st century, no player in almost 22 years has managed to win 25 games or more, but in the last decade of the 20th century (90s) only one player was able to win 27 games, Bob Welch as a pitcher with the Oakland Athletics, Welch passed away in 2014 at the age of 57.

A good pitcher is equal to a good season, but the team needs more than just one pitcher, they need a good rotation to manage the arms of each pitcher and avoid fatigue and injuries.

Top 10 MLB Winning Pitchers in 2022

The best pitcher of the past 2021 season was Julio Urias (LA Dodgers) with 20 wins while Wainwright won three fewer games with 17 wins. 2020 was a miserable year for pitchers as none of them reached 10 wins, only Shane Bieber and Yu Darvish managed to win eight games each.

Two weird records over the last 22 years were set in 2009 and 2017 the Top 10 wins standings were dominated by four players in each of those years, 19 wins for each pitcher in 2009 and 18 wins during 2017. Pitchers with the most wins in this century so far were Justin Verlander and Randy Johnson with 24 wins each.



Top 10 Pitcher Wins Leaders in 2022 Adam Cimber 4 Logan Gilbert 4 Alek Manoah 4 Tylor Megill 4 Joe Musgrove 4 Max Scherzer 4 Paul Blackburn 3 Dylan Bundy 3 Michael Lorenzen 3 Joe Ryan 3

(05-02-2022 updated, 4:00 PM (ET))