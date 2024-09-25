Trending topics:
LaLiga

Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate surprisingly unretires to replace ter Stegen at Barcelona

Following the serious injury to Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo is coming out of retirement to sign with the Catalan club.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans following the team's defeat during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Barcelona at Volksparkstadion on November 07, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany.
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesMarc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans following the team's defeat during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Barcelona at Volksparkstadion on November 07, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany.

By Matías Persuh

The serious injury to undisputed starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at FC Barcelona forced management to act quickly to secure a replacement. Interestingly, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus has come out of retirement to sign with the Catalan team.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the goalkeeper in question is none other than Polish World Cup player Wojciech Szczesny.

“Wojciech Szczesny to Barcelona, here we go! Deal in place for Polish goalkeeper to join as free agent. Szczesny will come out of retirement to sign for Barça and replace ter Stegen on one year contract. Medical tests will take place in Spain in the next days.”, Romano stated.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that the World Cup goalkeeper for the German national team suffered a serious injury in the match against Villarreal on September 22, which will sideline him for at least 8 months.

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus looks on during the Serie A TIM match between FC Internazionale and Juventus – Serie A TIM at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 04, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

The injury to the Barcelona‘s goalkeeper adds to a long list of players that German coach Hansi Flick can no longer rely on. Among them are Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez.

With a brace from Messi: Barcelona’s last win by 7+ goals

see also

With a brace from Messi: Barcelona’s last win by 7+ goals

Ter Stegen’s injury

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during the match against Villarreal at La Ceramica Stadium and is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight months.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback
MLB

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo