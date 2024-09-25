Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate surprisingly unretires to replace ter Stegen at Barcelona

Following the serious injury to Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo is coming out of retirement to sign with the Catalan club.

The serious injury to undisputed starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at FC Barcelona forced management to act quickly to secure a replacement. Interestingly, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus has come out of retirement to sign with the Catalan team.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the goalkeeper in question is none other than Polish World Cup player Wojciech Szczesny.

“Wojciech Szczesny to Barcelona, here we go! Deal in place for Polish goalkeeper to join as free agent. Szczesny will come out of retirement to sign for Barça and replace ter Stegen on one year contract. Medical tests will take place in Spain in the next days.”, Romano stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s important to note that the World Cup goalkeeper for the German national team suffered a serious injury in the match against Villarreal on September 22, which will sideline him for at least 8 months.

Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus looks on during the Serie A TIM match between FC Internazionale and Juventus – Serie A TIM at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 04, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

The injury to the Barcelona‘s goalkeeper adds to a long list of players that German coach Hansi Flick can no longer rely on. Among them are Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez.

Advertisement

see also With a brace from Messi: Barcelona’s last win by 7+ goals

Ter Stegen’s injury

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during the match against Villarreal at La Ceramica Stadium and is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight months.