The player with the best batting average usually leads other stats in the MLB, but what matters is that the player at least has a good average so that when they are at bat the team can score a run.

During the last 22 years the batting averages were below .400 being Todd Helton with .373 (rounded from .3724) in the year 2000. Usually players with good batting averages can lead the Top 10 MLB home runs or RBI standings.

Ty Cobb holds the record for the best batting average at .366, while another player named Tony Gwynn holds the highest batting average record for a single season at .394 when he played for the San Diego Padres in the last decade of the 20th century (1994 ).

During the first few weeks and months of the 2022 MLB season it is possible for a player to maintain a .400 or .390 batting average but at the end of the season the true number shows up. Another factor where the top 10 batting average players stand out is in RBI stats.

Top 10 MLB Batting Average in 2022

In the 2021 MLB season the player with the best batting average was Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers (as of 2022). Another standout player in last season's batting average standings was Vladimir Guerrero Jr who was also a standout player in the Top 10 home runs.

Only four MLB players have dominated the batting average standings multiple times during the last 22 years, two players are Venezuelans, Miguel Cabrera (2011, 2013 and 2015), Jose Altuve (2014, 2017), and two US player, Joe Mauer (2006, 2009) and DJ LeMahieu (2016, 2020).

Top 10 BA Leaders in 2022 Taylor Ward .4000 Eric Hosmer .3816 Manny Machado .3750 J.P. Crawford .3718 Xander Bogaerts .3690 Nolan Arenado .3684 Andrew Benintendi .3662 Jeff McNeil .3611 Josh Bell .3506 Owen Miller .3774

(05-02-2022 updated, 4:02 PM (ET))