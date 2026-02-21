Twins’ Pablo Lopez breaks silence after confirming he will undergo Tommy John surgery

The Minnesota Twins will be without their ace for the foreseeable future. Right-hander Pablo Lopez has decided to undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow after receiving a second medical opinion.

According to the team, Dr. Keith Meister confirmed significant tearing in López’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and will perform the surgery Wednesday in Texas. The decision comes after initial evaluations already pointed strongly toward the need for the procedure.

“We knew what we were looking at, and we were just looking for like a tiny, tiny percentage of, ‘Hey, you never know what someone else might say,’” López said, according to MLB.com.

He also added, “If I would’ve heard something else, then look at other options. But we were pretty much — it’s hard to use the word ‘sure’ — but we were pretty much inclined that that was going to be the outcome and what was going to happen.”

Pablo Lopez #21 of the Twins is introduced before the game against the Yankees. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

What does this mean for Pablo Lopez?

This will mark Lopez’s second Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the entire 2026 season, with a potential return at the start of 2027. The typical recovery timeline for pitchers undergoing the procedure is approximately 12 months.

Not long ago, a second Tommy John surgery carried significant uncertainty. However, in recent years, pitchers have increasingly returned successfully after repeat procedures.

“The hope is there, the numbers are there,” Lopez said. “Then it’s the element where I have to put in the work and show up every day — not going through the motions, understanding I just have to get it done today. Take it day by day. If you live in the past, you get sad. If you live in the future, you get anxious. So, if you live in the present, you put yourself in the best position to get better and come back.”

