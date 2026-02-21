Trending topics:
MLB

Twins’ Pablo Lopez breaks silence after confirming he will undergo Tommy John surgery

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo López addressed the situation after medical evaluations confirmed he is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Pablo Lopez #49 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesPablo Lopez #49 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training.

The Minnesota Twins will be without their ace for the foreseeable future. Right-hander Pablo Lopez has decided to undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow after receiving a second medical opinion.

According to the team, Dr. Keith Meister confirmed significant tearing in López’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and will perform the surgery Wednesday in Texas. The decision comes after initial evaluations already pointed strongly toward the need for the procedure.

We knew what we were looking at, and we were just looking for like a tiny, tiny percentage of, ‘Hey, you never know what someone else might say,’” López said, according to MLB.com.

Advertisement

He also added, If I would’ve heard something else, then look at other options. But we were pretty much — it’s hard to use the word ‘sure’ — but we were pretty much inclined that that was going to be the outcome and what was going to happen.”

Pablo Lopez #21 of the Twins is introduced before the game against the Yankees. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Pablo Lopez #21 of the Twins is introduced before the game against the Yankees. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Advertisement

What does this mean for Pablo Lopez?

This will mark Lopez’s second Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the entire 2026 season, with a potential return at the start of 2027. The typical recovery timeline for pitchers undergoing the procedure is approximately 12 months.

Orioles offer crucial injury update on Pete Alonso’s teammate

see also

Orioles offer crucial injury update on Pete Alonso’s teammate

Not long ago, a second Tommy John surgery carried significant uncertainty. However, in recent years, pitchers have increasingly returned successfully after repeat procedures.

Advertisement

Survey

How will Pablo López’s absence impact the Twins in 2026?

already voted 0 people

The hope is there, the numbers are there,” Lopez said. “Then it’s the element where I have to put in the work and show up every day — not going through the motions, understanding I just have to get it done today. Take it day by day. If you live in the past, you get sad. If you live in the future, you get anxious. So, if you live in the present, you put yourself in the best position to get better and come back.”

Advertisement
Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs LAFC in 2026 MLS season opener?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs LAFC in 2026 MLS season opener?

NY Mets projected 2026 batting order places Bo Bichette, Juan Soto in key spots
MLB

NY Mets projected 2026 batting order places Bo Bichette, Juan Soto in key spots

A former Real Madrid player and five-time Champions League winner could join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami
Soccer

A former Real Madrid player and five-time Champions League winner could join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Better Collective Logo