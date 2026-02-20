NY Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole takes major step forward in spring training since Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees are getting a glimpse of the return of a key arm. Gerrit Cole, who missed all of 2025 following Tommy John surgery, recently faced live hitters for the first time as part of his rehab process. For a team looking to bolster its rotation, the development is a welcome sign as spring training progresses.

Cole’s first live batting practice came against some of the Yankees’ biggest stars, providing a meaningful gauge of his progress. Pitching to the likes of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham, Cole tested his mechanics and feel on the mound, marking a critical step in his recovery— one that aligns with what he shared in his recent update, where Cole provided a crystal‑clear look at his Tommy John rehab.

“This will be the first time Gerrit Cole faces hitters in his TJS rehab. He’s on the schedule for an inning. He’s scheduled to face a live BP group of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Domínguez and Trent Grisham.” NY Daily News Sports’ Gary Phillips wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The process is about more than velocity or command — it’s about timing, endurance, and confidence. Cole has approached the rehab with his usual intensity, ensuring that each milestone brings him closer to returning to the rotation he dominated in 2024.

This first live-hitting session will give the Yankees a better idea of his readiness, and the team plans to continue monitoring him closely to avoid setbacks. Each step is critical, especially given the impact Cole had in 2024, helping New York reach the World Series.

What does this mean for the Yankees rotation?

If Cole continues to progress smoothly, the Yankees could see their ace back on the mound sooner rather than later. His return would provide immediate stability and bolster a rotation that carried high expectations into the 2026 campaign. Avoiding any complications will be key, but for now, Cole’s progress offers optimism for a team eager to regain its 2024 form.

