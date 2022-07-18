The 2022 All-Star activity has begun and the players are enjoying every second of their participation during the multiple events. One of the most attractive for the fans is the Home Run Derby and this year Ronald Acuña Jr. gave an absolut show during the first round by putting a ball out of Dodger Stadium.

Major League Baseball knows their fans and how to please them each season. During the middle of the competition, MLB creates the Home Run Derby, where all the best hitters show their talent with their arms in order to put some balls in the stands. But there are some like Ronald Acuña Jr. that surpass the barrier and get the ball out of the stadium.

The most poweful players around the league get the call to show their skills with the bat and hit some balls out of the field. The Home Run Derby became a tradition in the history of the league and the baseball fanbase loves it, so the MLB year after year tries to improve it and gives a perfect fan service for the attendants.

This year, Aaron Judge was the big name missing from the Home Run Derby. The leader for this stat in the 2022 MLB season did not want to get tired in a friendly exhibition as the New York Yankees are on pace to win the league. But there were some others, like Ronald Acuña Jr. that gave a huge show to the spectators at Dodger Stadium

Ronald Acuña Jr. puts the ball out of Dodger Stadium during the 2022 Home Run Derby

During the first round of the 2022 Home Run Derby, Ronald Acuña Jr. from the Atlanta Braves enter to the history books as joined the list of five players who have hit a HR out of Dodger Stadium with a 472 feet ball to left-center field. Unfortunately, he was fell short in this stage as the two-time defending champion Pete Alonso won the duel.