Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sends strong message to Blue Jays fans after unforgettable season

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s message focuses squarely on the incredible season journey. He begins by expressing the depth of his commitment to the city and the franchise: “I knew you would be special when I knew I would be a Blue Jay forever.”

Despite the devastating conclusion, he finds a way to cherish the difficult moments, saying it was “A year that changed my life. A year that made me appreciate times that didn’t make sense. A year I will frame forever.” This poignant reflection acknowledges the emotional toll of the 2025 MLB season dramatic run.

In his final lines, Vladdy sends a powerful message of unity and resilience to everyone who supported the Blue Jays‘ improbable World Series bid. He makes it clear that the organization’s success is a collective achievement, noting, “The above wouldn’t be possible to say without all of you.” He concludes with a brief, defiant promise for the future of the team and its fans: “We were born ready. We stay ready.”

This is not the first message dedicated to the Blue Jays fans

It should be noted that after losing the 2025 World Series, Guerrero Jr. had already addressed the Blue Jays faithful, apologizing for not winning the title. “The only thing I’ve got to say is I’m sorry because we couldn’t, you know. We couldn’t give you that title that we know that the entire city wants, and of course, myself included.”

Guerreo Jr’s Instagram: @vladdyjr27

Furthermore, Guerrero Jr. commented at that time on how the painful Game 7 and the entire season would make the Blue Jays a much stronger club: “Not just the season, this game will make us stronger. It’s not the way we wanted to end it but like I always say, we lost one battle, but we haven’t lost the war.”

Gausman also addressed the fan base

Another of Guerrero Jr.’s Blue Jays teammates who recently shared a message with the fans was Kevin Gausman: “All I ever wanted to do was make the city and country proud of the team that represents them. To the fans—thank you, I will never forget it.”