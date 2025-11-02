Trending topics:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. breaks silence with heartbroken admission after Blue Jays’ World Series defeat to Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivered a sincere statement following the heartbreaking 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

By Federico O'donnell

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at Rogers Center on November 01, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
It was all too familiar for fans in The Six, yet another heartbreak in a Game 7. This time, in the MLB. The Toronto Blue Jays squandered all their chances to put the game away and hoist the World Series for the third time in franchise history. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers had the last laugh, leaving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company in sorrow.

It will take a while before Blue Jays fans can watch Game 7 of the 2025 World Series again. Baseball is a game of inches, and all throughout the championship series, those went the Dodgers’ way. It simply wasn’t meant to be, though that is a very tough pill to swallow in Hogtown.

As the 2025 MLB season comes to an end in utter heartbreak for Guerrero and the Blue Jays—watching the Dodgers hoist back-to-back World Series—the star first baseman in Toronto dropped a blunt confession for fans to hear.

“The only thing I’ve got to say is I’m sorry because we couldn’t, you know,” Guerrero Jr. commented, as reported by Newsweek. “We couldn’t give you that title that we know that the entire city wants, and of course, myself included.”

The numbers behind a historic run

Needless to say, Guerrero was the key piece to the puzzle for the Blue Jays. Entering the MLB Playoffs as the number one seed out of the American League, Toronto knew it would go as far as Guerrero could take them.

Shohei Ohtani drops bold statement following Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s World Series MVP with Dodgers vs Blue Jays

Shohei Ohtani drops bold statement following Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s World Series MVP with Dodgers vs Blue Jays

That winded up being just one run short of the franchise’s first championship in over 30 years. Still, as the Blue Jays deal with the most pain they’ve felt in decades, there are no regrets about Guerrero’s production.

The Dominican-Canadian star capped off the postseason with an impressive slash line, hitting .397/.494/.795. Moreover, Guerrero registered 8 home runs and a total of 15 runs batted in (RBI) in 18 games played during the playoffs.

Pregame jersey ran out of magic

Guerrero had sent waves all over the sports landscape when he arrived wearing Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews’ jersey for Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners. Considering the Maple Leafs’ luck in winner takes all showdowns, many thought Guerrero Jr. was really rolling his dice with the outfit selection.

Regardless, it paid off. However, when Guerrero walked into Rogers Centre sporting a Team Canada women’s Marie-Philip Poulin jersey, his luck ran out, as the Blue Jays were narrowly edged by the Dodgers.

