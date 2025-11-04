Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sends front office message on Bo Bichette ahead of free agency

The Toronto Blue Jays fell just short of a World Series title, but optimism surrounds the team’s future. The franchise’s strong performance this MLB season was powered by a core of homegrown stars who remain under team control for years to come.

At the center of that talent is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who recently secured a 14-year, $500 million contract extension. His presence anchors the lineup, and his voice carries weight in discussions about the team’s future.

With the offseason approaching, the focus shifts to fellow superstar Bo Bichette, whose impending free agency could shape the next chapter of Toronto’s championship window. Guerrero made his position clear following World Series Game 7, signaling his hope that the Blue Jays retain his longtime teammate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Blue Jays keep Bichette alongside Guerrero?

“I would love to finish my career playing with him,” Guerrero said according to MLB.com. “But it’s free agency, so he’s got to do his thing to go and do what he has to do, to get his money.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Blue Jays dives for a ground ball against the Dodgers. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Advertisement

Both Guerrero and Bichette share a unique bond, being sons of former Major League players and coming up together through the Blue Jays’ system. Their synergy has been a major factor in Toronto’s recent success, including Bichette’s key contributions despite a midseason knee injury.

Advertisement

see also Vladimir Guerrero Jr. breaks silence with heartbroken admission after Blue Jays’ World Series defeat to Dodgers

What’s next if Bichette departs?

Should the Blue Jays and Bichette fail to agree on a new contract, Toronto has options within the organization. Andres Gimenez has been deployed at shortstop throughout the postseason, and while he provides a reliable alternative, the club may explore other avenues to fill the void.

Advertisement

SurveyWhat should the Blue Jays prioritize in the offseason? What should the Blue Jays prioritize in the offseason? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The team’s decision on Bichette will not only impact its on-field chemistry but also Guerrero’s own long-term experience in Toronto. Keeping the dynamic duo intact could be crucial for future playoff runs.

Advertisement