What happens if Dodgers win, tie, or lose against Brewers today in Game 3 of the 2026 NLCS?

Dodger Stadium will host Game 3 of the NLCS between Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. The outcome could have a major impact on the future of both teams in the series.

Dodger Stadium will host Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Shohei Ohtani and his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates will look to secure their first win of the series against a Milwaukee Brewers team that has shown a very solid level of play so far.

Pat Murphy has led his team to an excellent campaign, both during the regular season and in the postseason. The goal of eliminating the defending champions is within reach, although anything can still happen.

For Dave Roberts, the Dodgers‘ chances of achieving a three-peat are dwindling, and another setback could put their title defense in serious jeopardy. Who will ultimately come out on top in this intriguing series?

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What happens if Dodgers win vs Brewers?

If the Dodgers manage to defeat the Brewers, they will secure their first win of the series. Milwaukee would then hold a 2-1 lead, meaning Game 4 would not yet be decisive.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice.

Game 4 will also take place at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, October 15. First pitch is scheduled for 9 PM ET.

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What happens if the Dodgers and Brewers tie?

If Game 3 of the NLCS is tied after 9 innings, the Dodgers and Brewers will play standard extra innings until a winner is decided. Postseason rules do not use the regular-season automatic runner on second base, so play continues with normal baseball rules—half-inning by half-inning—until one team holds a lead at the end of a complete inning or the home team scores a walk-off run.

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Brewers?

Another Dodgers loss would be the worst-case scenario. The Brewers would take a 3-0 lead in the series, and since the NLCS is a best-of-seven series, one more win would complete the sweep of Los Angeles and secure Milwaukee’s spot in the World Series.

Key takeaways

Los Angeles Dodgers host Game 3 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.

of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Milwaukee Brewers hold a 2-1 lead if the Dodgers win , with Game 4 scheduled next.

, with Game 4 scheduled next. Milwaukee Brewers would take a 3-0 series lead if they defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers.