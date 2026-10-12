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Dave Roberts dismisses any talk of underestimating Brewers after Dodgers’ Game 1 loss in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS, and Dave Roberts is well aware that coming back in this series will be no easy task.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one.
© John Fisher/Getty ImagesManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one.

It is clear that the Los Angeles Dodgers’ main goal is to achieve a three-peat in MLB. That said, is it an easy feat to accomplish? Not at all. And manager Dave Roberts made that crystal clear following the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

“You can’t go into a long series against a team that has the best record in baseball and expect to just win 4. It’s going to be a long series, we knew it coming in,” Dave Roberts revealed, via MLB Network on X.

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The series is far from over, and the Dodgers still have plenty of room for improvement. However, Roberts knows he cannot afford to underestimate a team that won 103 games during the regular season, the most of any team in MLB.

A narrow final score for Los Angeles

It was a tough night at the plate for the Dodgers, as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Brewers in a tight 2-1 pitcher’s duel. Despite forcing Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski to throw nearly 100 pitches early on, L.A.’s high-powered lineup went ice-cold when it mattered most, going just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranding 10 total baserunners.

Starter Tarik Skubal turned in a solid outing, allowing just 2 earned runs with 7 strikeouts over 5.0 innings, but Milwaukee’s shutdown bullpen completely neutralized the Dodgers over the final 4.2 frames.

See also

Dave Roberts reveals concerns about Shohei Ohtani’s health after Dodgers’ Game 2 loss to Braves

What’s next for the Dodgers vs Brewers series?

With Milwaukee holding a 1-0 series lead, the Dodgers will look to bounce back immediately in Game 2 on Monday, October 12, staying put at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Following a travel day on Tuesday, the series shifts west to California, where Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will host Game 3 on Wednesday, October 14, Game 4 on Thursday, October 15, and an if-necessary Game 5 on Friday, October 16. If the series goes the distance, it heads back to Milwaukee for Games 6 and 7 over the weekend.

Key takeaways

  • Dave Roberts stressed the Dodgers knew beating the 103-win Brewers would be a long series.
  • Los Angeles dropped Game 1 of the NLCS 2-1 after going 1-for-6 with RISP.
  • The series continues with Game 2 on Monday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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