Dave Roberts dismisses any talk of underestimating Brewers after Dodgers’ Game 1 loss in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS, and Dave Roberts is well aware that coming back in this series will be no easy task.

It is clear that the Los Angeles Dodgers’ main goal is to achieve a three-peat in MLB. That said, is it an easy feat to accomplish? Not at all. And manager Dave Roberts made that crystal clear following the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

“You can’t go into a long series against a team that has the best record in baseball and expect to just win 4. It’s going to be a long series, we knew it coming in,” Dave Roberts revealed, via MLB Network on X.

The series is far from over, and the Dodgers still have plenty of room for improvement. However, Roberts knows he cannot afford to underestimate a team that won 103 games during the regular season, the most of any team in MLB.

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A narrow final score for Los Angeles

It was a tough night at the plate for the Dodgers, as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Brewers in a tight 2-1 pitcher’s duel. Despite forcing Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski to throw nearly 100 pitches early on, L.A.’s high-powered lineup went ice-cold when it mattered most, going just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranding 10 total baserunners.

Jacob Misiorowski had Teoscar Hernández picked off, but the umpire called a balk, allowing Hernández to take second base. (Via: @MLBONFOX) https://t.co/Fg3xCtur3U — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 12, 2026

Starter Tarik Skubal turned in a solid outing, allowing just 2 earned runs with 7 strikeouts over 5.0 innings, but Milwaukee’s shutdown bullpen completely neutralized the Dodgers over the final 4.2 frames.

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What’s next for the Dodgers vs Brewers series?

With Milwaukee holding a 1-0 series lead, the Dodgers will look to bounce back immediately in Game 2 on Monday, October 12, staying put at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Following a travel day on Tuesday, the series shifts west to California, where Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will host Game 3 on Wednesday, October 14, Game 4 on Thursday, October 15, and an if-necessary Game 5 on Friday, October 16. If the series goes the distance, it heads back to Milwaukee for Games 6 and 7 over the weekend.

Key takeaways

Dave Roberts stressed the Dodgers knew beating the 103-win Brewers would be a long series .

. Los Angeles dropped Game 1 of the NLCS 2-1 after going 1-for-6 with RISP.

of the NLCS 2-1 after going 1-for-6 with RISP. The series continues with Game 2 on Monday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.