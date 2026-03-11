Italy’s Francisco Cervelli reacts after surprising win over Team USA in the WBC

Francisco Cervelli experienced one of the most memorable moments of his baseball career after guiding Team Italy to a surprising victory over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. The Italian squad secured an impressive 8–6 win at Daikin Park in Houston, stunning one of the tournament favorites.

Italy controlled the game from the start, taking advantage of early opportunities and building a big lead before Team USA attempted a late comeback. The victory was especially meaningful for Cervelli, the former New York Yankees catcher and World Series champion who now manages the national team.

“This is one of the best days of my life,” Cervelli said after the game, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Italy take early control vs Team USA

Italy jumped ahead early against Team USA starter Nolan McLean, who allowed three earned runs over three innings. The Italian offense quickly took advantage, scoring three runs in the second inning thanks to a three-run home run from Sam Antonacci.

Manager Francisco Cervelli #29 bumps fists with Javier Fandiño #22 of Team Italy after a pitching change. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Later in the game, Jac Caglianone added a two-run homer in the fourth inning, helping Italy build an 8–0 lead and putting pressure on the American lineup.

Pitching and late defense seal the upset

Italy’s pitching staff played a key role in the victory. Michael Lorenzen delivered a strong performance on the mound, throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only two hits.

Team USA attempted a late rally with home runs from Gunnar Henderson and Peter Crow-Armstrong, but Italy held on. Greg Weissert secured the save after striking out Aaron Judge for the final out of the game.

With the win, Italy improved to 3–0 in group play and now has a chance to finish the stage undefeated when it faces Mexico in their next World Baseball Classic matchup.