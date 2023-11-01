Game 5 is the key game for the 2023 World Series. After four exciting and suspenseful games, one of the decisive moments to win the championship has arrived. Radio stations will be broadcasting all World Series games.

The option to listen to the World Series on the radio is for fans who are driving home and don’t want to miss the details of the early innings, as well as for those fans who simply enjoy listening to baseball like the old days. Two of the best options are ESPN (English) and TUDN (Spanish).

The Rangers and Diamondbacks have shown that they are willing to do everything to win the big MLB championship. Game 5 is likely to be the most listened to and watched game of the World Series, at least compared to the first four games.

World Series Game 5 radio stations

The Game 5 radio stations are highly popular in the United States, those stations are already known for broadcasting MLB games during the regular season and playoffs, the stations for this and other World Series games are:

ESPN (English) TUDN (Spanish) KRLD (Texas – English) KAMM (Texas – Spanish) KMVP (Arizona – English) KHOV (Arizona – Spanish)

The radio announcers of the 2023 World Series for Game 5 are:

Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Pérez, and Buster Olney (ESPN)

Jesus Acosta, Alberto Ferreiro, Jose Napoles, and Luis Quiñones (TUDN)

Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks (KRLD)

Eleno Ornelas and José Guzmán (KAMM)

Greg Schulte, Chris Garagiola, and Tom Candiotti (KMVP)

Oscar Soria and Rodrigo López (KHOV)

The Arizona Diamondbacks must try everything to prevent the Texas Rangers from winning the World Series at home, they need the best possible offense from the first inning, the Rangers will use Evoldi to try to win the game.

Game 5 will be much more suspenseful than the other four games, it is likely that this game will be so tight that it will end in Extra Innings like the first game of the 2023 World Series. It is a must-watch for any baseball fan, theres a live stream option for smartphone, tablet and smartv users called Fubo with a 7-day free trial.