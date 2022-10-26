In 2019 the gig was up for the Houston Astros after it became public knowledge that the club had cheated by using video replay to ‘steal’ opposing team’s signs during critical postseason games.

In 2017 the Houston Astros won their only World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game classic. Two years later that World Series run was heavily scrutinized by media and fans alike.

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that the Astros had used technology for years to steal signs from opposing team’s catcher and relay them back to the team on the field in offensive positions.

With the Houston Astros back in the World Series, we take a look back at a scandal that rocked baseball and an image of cheaters that the Astros have been trying to shed.

How did the Astros steal signs?

According to The Athletic report, former pitcher Mike Fiers told the reporters that the Astros organization had been using video cameras in center field to film the signs catchers would relay to pitchers during at bats.

The Astros actually had a staff assigned to view the live feed images that were positioned behind the dugout, and they would relay the next pitch by using audio cues. The staff would bang on a trash can to inform the batter what pitch came next.

According to the report the Astros had used that practice for years, most notably during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Suspicion had been rampant for years

Before the 2019 article came out the Astros were suspected of using the practice for years. Not only were they using video as a way to steal signs, but Astro employees would take pictures of the opposing team’s dugout during games. This was made public by the then Cleveland Indians staff during the 2018 AL division series. Later both the Red Sox and the Yankees made claims of sign stealing and unlawful practices during their playoff clashes with the Astros.

MLB negligent to the practice

It took The Athletic article for Major League Baseball to do anything about the Astros’ practice. During the 2019 ALCS, MLB disciplinarian Joe Torre and other officials of the league met with both GM’s (Astros and Yankees) and warned of the use of video to steal signs.

More evidence that the MLB knew it was going on is when a Nationals player, who wanted to go unnamed, told the Washington Post before the 2019 World Series, “It was amazing, once [it was assured] we were playing the Astros, how many people were coming out of the woodwork to let us know what they were doing."

The Nationals would devise a plan to change the signs up in an effort to stump the Astros, all of this before The Athletic published their article on November 12, 2019. The MLB, trying to save face immediately began an internal investigation amid pundit and fan outcry.

MLB findings

The MLB found that from 2017 until 2018 the Astros had used a video camera to steal signs, not only that the team’s bench coach Alex Cora and a group of players and assistants created a system for stealing and relaying the signs.

When using a trash can one or two bangs corresponded to a breaking ball, and no banging indicated a fastball. The Astros video department were also in on the stealing and the report showed it was a systematic and known practice from virtually every aspect of the organization.

By 2018, with most of the clubs in the MLB fully aware the Astros were stealing signs, yet the MLB somehow had no clue, the team dropped the practice on their own accord. The report did not report any wrongdoing by the time they played the 2019 World Series.

MLB lays down the hammer on the Astros

Amid fan outcry and even claims the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series, the MLB had no choice but to hit the Astros hard.

The club was ordered to pay a $5 million fine and forced to forfeit their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended for the entire 2020 season including the playoffs.

The Astros in an effort to clean up a dirty image immediately fired both Luhnow and Hinch, team owner Jim Crane stated at the time, ``We need to move forward with a clean slate."

All the players on the Astros team during those seasons were granted immunity by MLB in exchange for their cooperation with the investigation. Many players were involved in the sign stealing but the MLB did not want a long and dragged-out issue with the players union and let them off the hook.

Fallout from ruling

The Boston Red Sox and then manager Alex Cora who was involved in the sign stealing scandal parted ways, but eventually rehired him one year later in 2021. Cora is still the Boston Red Sox manager.

Carlos Beltrán, the only player named in the investigation, was hired by the New York Mets to assume the position of manager. When the scandal broke Carlos Beltrán wisely stepped down, never having managed a game.

The Astros players came out and apologized for what occurred and tried to salvage their reputations by contacting other players around the league.

Some lawsuits were filed against the organization from opposing players and betting fans who believed that the sign stealing interfered with their chances of winning.

The COVID-19 pandemic saved the Astros from having to go to packed opposing team stadiums to hear fan disapproval of their tactics, yet in 2021 when fans did return to the ball parks the Astros were the brunt of abuse.

The Astros as an organization have played in four of the last six World Series, showcasing that they may have never needed to steal signs to win.