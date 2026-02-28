Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Golden State Warriors will play against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it live!

With the regular season past its midpoint, the race for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference is heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers sit sixth at 34-24 but enter this matchup riding a three-game skid, putting added pressure on LeBron James and company to respond.

Standing in their way are the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, who are chasing the same coveted playoff spot and see this showdown as a pivotal opportunity to tighten the standings and gain the upper hand in the postseason push.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Golden State Warriors this Saturday, February 28, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 8:30 PM (ET).

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ABC.