Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Golden State Warriors face Los Angeles Lakers in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. Find out here all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
© Chris Gardner/Getty ImagesStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors will play against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it live!

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers online in the US on Fubo]

With the regular season past its midpoint, the race for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference is heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers sit sixth at 34-24 but enter this matchup riding a three-game skid, putting added pressure on LeBron James and company to respond.

Standing in their way are the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, who are chasing the same coveted playoff spot and see this showdown as a pivotal opportunity to tighten the standings and gain the upper hand in the postseason push.

Advertisement

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Golden State Warriors this Saturday, February 28, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season gameThe game will start at 8:30 PM (ET).

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Advertisement
Cleveland Cavaliers NBA champion declares LeBron James the ‘ChatGPT’ of basketball

see also

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA champion declares LeBron James the ‘ChatGPT’ of basketball

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ABC.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Jonathan Kuminga injury update: Hawks receive great advice on star’s return after Warriors trade
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga injury update: Hawks receive great advice on star’s return after Warriors trade

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the real reason why he is preparing for a playoff run after the All-Star break
NBA

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the real reason why he is preparing for a playoff run after the All-Star break

Why is Luka Doncic not playing today, February 7, for Lakers vs Warriors?
NBA

Why is Luka Doncic not playing today, February 7, for Lakers vs Warriors?

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love cements himself as top RB prospect in 2026 NFL Draft after posting 4.3-second 40-yard dash
NFL

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love cements himself as top RB prospect in 2026 NFL Draft after posting 4.3-second 40-yard dash

Better Collective Logo