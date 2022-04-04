Very few teams in the MLB have won more than ten World Series titles, and very few players have multiple championship rings. But there is a player who was able to fill his hands with World Series rings.

Major League Baseball has only two teams with more than ten World Series titles, one is the New York Yankees with 27 titles and the others are the St. Louis Cardinals with 11 titles. Other teams like the Athletics and Boston Red Sox are close to double digits with nine titles each team.

The defending champion Atlanta Braves are the World Series title holders right now after they won the 2021 season against the Houston Astros. That was the 4th championship ring for the Braves and another title that adds to the NL winning streak with three in a row (2019, 2020 and 2021).

Until 10 years ago the most dominant teams were the big favorites like the Yankees who usually won the World Series, but they haven't won a championship since 2009. Players who win a world series get a ring as an individual prize apart from the Commissioner's Trophy which is awarded to the team.

Who is the MLB player with most World Series rings?

Yogi Berra is the only MLB player who has won ten World Series rings, he won all those championship rings as a player for the New York Yankees from 1946 to 1963. Apart from those ten rings, he also won three other rings but as a manager/coach of the Yankees.

Berra passed away in 2015 and to this day he remains the player with the most World Series rings in MLB history. Berra was also a member of the Mets and Astro on the coaching staff. Another player who won more than ten rings was Frank Crosetti, but most of his rings were as a coach with the Yankees.