Each World Series champion team receives a share of the World Series prize pool, which is determined by the league’s revenue and the number of teams that make the playoffs. In 2023, the total prize pool is over $80m+. In addition to the money, players receive a valuable championship ring.

The prize money is then divided among the players and staff of the winning team. The rings are also distributed among the players and the coaching staff, and some members of the front office also receive World Series rings.

Apart from the ring, the World Series champion team receives a trophy that is known as the Commissioner’s Trophy. It is a silver trophy that is 20 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. The trophy is topped by a baseball and a ring, and it features 20 flags representing the 20 Major League Baseball teams.

The value of the World Series ring

MLB World Series championship rings are worth around $30,000, they are among the most elaborate and expensive championship rings in all of sports. The rings are typically made of gold and diamonds, and they can feature other precious stones such as rubies and sapphires.

The design of the ring varies from year to year, but it typically includes the team logo, the year, and the words “World Series Champions.” The most famous players usually auction off their rings in hard times or for charity.

Similarities to Other Championship Rings

MLB World Series championship rings are similar to championship rings from other sports leagues such as the NBA and NFL in several ways. First, they are all made of precious metals and stones. Second, they all feature the team logo, the year, and the words “Champions.” Third, they are all highly prized by the players who receive them.

Overall, MLB World Series championship rings are a symbol of the highest achievement in Major League Baseball. They are a prized possession for the players who receive them, and they are a testament to the hard work and dedication that goes into winning the World Series.