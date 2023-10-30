The 2023 World Series has been a dream come true for baseball fans. It has everything you could want in a Fall Classic: two evenly matched teams, exciting games, and plenty of storylines. The Rangers and Diamondbacks are tie 1-1 and they are ready for Game 3 that will include a special first pitch with two former baseball legends.

Former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré threw the first pitch during Game 2 of the World Series, giving Texas fans one last chance to see the legendary four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner throw a ball at home.

During Game 1, the first pitch was thrown by former President George W. Bush, a loyal Texas Rangers fan who was the managing partner of the franchise for a time before becoming president of the United States.

Game 3 first pitches

According to Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) of 12News, the first pitch during Game 3 will be by two former baseball legends, Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez, it will be the first time in the 2023 World Series with double first pitches.

Randy Johnson (D-backs 1999-2004, 2007-2008), nicknamed “The Big Unit,” was one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB history. At 6’10” and 225 pounds, he was the tallest player in MLB history for a time. His towering frame and low delivery angle made his fastballs and sliders even more difficult to hit.

Luis Gonzalez (D-backs 1999-2006), nicknamed “Gonzo,” was an American former baseball outfielder who played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) for seven teams. He was born in Tampa, Florida, on September 3, 1967.

The 2023 World Series has been a great showcase for baseball, and it has given fans plenty to cheer about and watch some former baseball player attending the games and throwing first pitches.

What is the significance of the first pitch in MLB postseason games?

The first pitch in MLB postseason games is significant for a number of reasons. First, it marks the start of the most important part of the baseball season. The postseason is when the best teams in MLB compete for the World Series championship, and the first pitch is a symbol of the excitement and anticipation that comes with it.

Do celebrities and other notable figures who throw the first pitch at MLB games get paid for it?

In most cases, celebrities and other notable figures who throw the first pitch at MLB postseason games do not get paid for it. They are typically invited to throw the first pitch as a way to honor them and to generate excitement for the game.